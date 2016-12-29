Fluvanna folks keep their New Year’s resolutions

( 0 Votes )

Written by Wendy Edwards, Correspondent | 29 December 2016



Want to lose 10 pounds? Make more money? Live clean? Now’s the time to list life goals and set up for success.

A look ahead at this coming year can produce several worthwhile resolution ideas, but a majority of them end up slowly dying away. This kind of gradual disappearance is a big reason why it’s so hard for people to stick to their resolutions.

To make real change people must make more than a list. They must make a commitment. And it always helps to have supportive people around to tackle resolutions together.

These Fluvanna residents took big strides toward success in 2016.

Weight loss

Lake Monticello resident Stephanie Kester came to a point in her life where she was an observer of, rather than a participant in, the things she liked and wanted to do.

“When my family went to Busch Gardens, I was going to ride the roller coaster, but then it turned out I was too big to fit in the seat. I was mortified,” she said. “That sort of started the process for me.”

Kester’s overall health was good, despite her size, “but in my mid-40s, I knew it wasn’t going to continue to stay that way,” she said. “Rather than waiting until I have diabetes or some other health issue caused by excessive weight, I wanted to be proactive about it.”

Unfortunately, her weight had gotten to a point to where exercise “was actually very difficult to do,” she said. “I wanted to exercise but it would hurt my joints so badly it would be like, ‘I just don’t want to do this.’”

As a wife, mom, and order processing specialist for Crutchfield, Kester couldn’t take on the challenge of weight loss like “another full time job,” the way it’s often presented on TV. “The weight just doesn’t come off of me,” she said. “It is like pulling teeth to get a pound off.”

With the help of a close friend-turned-mentor, Kester decided to have weight loss surgery.

“There’s nothing that has happened since this that hasn’t been good for me. It’s like a complete change of life. I have more energy. I’ve lost 32 pounds, as of now, and the difference it’s made in the way I feel is insane,” she said. “I move around better. I find myself being more active, wanting to walk around more, stand more, take the stairs, park farther away. It was like [physical ability] was taken away from me and, now that I have it back, I appreciate it so much more.”

Why bother making weight loss yet another New Year’s resolution? “That’s something you have to ask yourself,” Kester said. “For me, there are a lot of reasons to live better. I want to be around for all the milestones my children will go through and be around as long as I can with my husband.”



Personal achievement

Busy mom Katie Arnold of Troy took to running to shed baby weight after her fourth child. “I had started running a year before that, and had to stop running during my pregnancy,” she said. “As soon as I could start running again, I did. I really enjoyed it.”

By the end of 2015, she’d trained for and completed one of the most daunting races she could: the Richmond 8K. “Right after that race, I registered for the half marathon!” she said.

To run that, Arnold had to set aside time for even longer practice runs that included interval training. “In the course of a six-mile run, there would be 12 intervals of one minute hard [running], two minutes easy.”

Without a gym membership or exercise equipment at home, she armed herself with a strategy to follow through with the low-cost routine of getting up early to meet with friends and hit the pavement for up to an hour and a half. “I’d sign up for running events spread out enough that it kept me wanting to keep training to maintain my fitness,” she said. “I was determined to run the whole [half marathon].”

She entered the Ukrops Monument 10K, the Charlottesville Women’s 4-Miler, and a summer race in Nags Head just to keep her efforts from waning.

Baby weight aside, Arnold said there are so many benefits to completing these runs. She has much more energy. She sleeps better. She has also made many friends within Fluvanna’s running community.

“I homeschool four kids and I find that the days that I run, I’m actually better. Overall it’s been really good for my health. I have more patience. I’m more positive. Three years ago I couldn’t run. Now I just finished a half marathon!” she said.

“I don’t want it to sound like it has been easy,” Arnold continued. “It has been a lot of hard work for me, but in the end, all the time, energy and effort has been worth it for the health benefits and the lifestyle changes and relationship building I have gained.

“In the end, I feel like most things worth doing take hard work and effort,” she said. “And I guess I just like a good challenge.”



Financial freedom

Howie and Laurie Hilsinger are Lake Monticello transplants from New York who built their retirement dream around a beautiful lakefront home. “The main floor was 1,800 square feet and there was an entire walkout basement that was the same size,” Laurie Hilsinger said. “The kitchen was really lovely, full maple cabinetry and quartz countertops, custom hardwood floors. It was a perfect lot on a cul-de-sac.”

The couple was exceedingly happy, they said. Lake Monticello, a great place for their youngest son to grow up, provided so many options and amenities. Howie Hilsinger talked about taking up tennis. But rather than take advantage of being at the lake and all it has to offer, they said, “We were finding that we had to start saying no to things that were important to us.”

Paying the bills became a top priority. “Things weren’t that tight, but we weren’t enjoying the lake the way we thought we would,” Laurie Hilsinger said. “We were living to pay the bills when our heart is to spend time with our grandkids and our kids.”

Things got quieter in the house as the Hilsingers focused on living day to day rather than having a life. But could the Hilsingers let go of their brand new home and all it seemingly offered?

“The more we talked and prayed about it, the more we decided it was what we needed to do. We were paying bills, needs were covered, but who wants to spend their whole life chasing?” she asked.

“Yes, I love the lakefront home...but once we made the decision, we had peace about it,” Laurie Hilsinger said. “Even when we emptied the house we created, designed, built.”

She admitted there was one small moment before she left the premises when the decision caught up to her. “I thought, ‘I can’t believe it,’” she said, “but it’s just stuff. It is okay to let go and downsize and unload the debt and the burden that puts on your shoulders. I walked out and have never looked back.”

Laurie Hilsinger said anyone who compares the home they had at Lake Monticello to the little home in Troy they moved into would think, “Oh, that poor family.”

But since they moved in, “I have walked the halls daily and I say to my husband, ‘Have I told you how happy I am here?’ We all are happier and lighter in heart,” she said. “There’s no more anxiety over being able to take care of everything. This has been such a gift.”

