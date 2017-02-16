LMOA considers spending $750,000 on new pool

Written by Heather Michon, Correspondent | 16 February 2017



The Lake Monticello Owners’ Association (LMOA) Board of Directors is considering spending up to three-quarters of a million dollars on a new pool. The expense may require that LMOA residents foot the bill by means of a special assessment.

Repairs to the Lake Monticello community pool have totaled more than $208,000 in the past decade and repairs could cost another $200,000 or more, according to information released by LMOA this week.

A timeline compiled by Angie Cooke, LMOA contracts manager, for the Jan. 26 Board of Directors meeting listed the enhancements and repairs made on the pool, beginning with the installation of a new liner in 2006. That liner is now believed to be failing, along with parts of the plumbing and circulation systems. Last summer, pool staff and contractors noted multiple leaks and system failures – some severe enough to cause problems with circulation and filtration.

In November 2016 a pool contractor assessed the pool, then reported the findings to the Board of Directors. The contractor noted the challenges in even identifying all potential problems.

There are “literally hundreds of potential leaks” in the liner and “pinpointing those areas are nearly impossible,” the contractor said in the assessment, as reported in a Lake Monticello swimming pool history document. Emptying the pool to identify and repair leaks could cause the liner to shrink or become brittle, which the contractor said would create a new set of issues.

Without being able to see under the liner, there’s no way to inspect the condition of the pool’s 41-year-old concrete shell, which the contractor surmised could have been damaged in the 2011 earthquake.

In light of these findings, the Board of Directors is suggesting the pool be fully replaced in 2018. Financing options include using LMOA’s emergency reserve account or levying a special assessment on LMOA members.

The Board will decide which financing option to present to LMOA members for a vote in June.

Board members shared their ideas during a work session on Feb. 2. They envision a new pool built on the left side of the Ashlawn Clubhouse, which would allow the old pool to remain in operation during construction. Relocation would also create an unobstructed view of the lake from the refurbished clubhouse decks.

The estimated cost of a replacement pool is anywhere from $580,000 to $750,000, according to a written statement by Director Marlene Weaver. The cost to repair is estimated at $200,000, but Weaver stressed that there are no guarantees these repairs would hold.

The pool will be open for its regular season. Catherine Neelley, LMOA general manager, said repairs made this year “will keep the pool operational for the next one to two years.”

The next step is a survey of the membership. A town hall meeting is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 4 p.m. at the Ashlawn Clubhouse.

