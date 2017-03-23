Temporary office space in the works

Written by Heather Michon, Correspondent | 23 March 2017



By summertime an empty storefront in Jefferson Centre on Turkeysag Trail will open as office spaces for Fluvanna’s growing population of solopreneurs and home-based workers.



Martin Broan, manager of Jefferson Centre Self Storage, said the new flexible office spaces could suit several types of businesses.

“If you’re a lawyer or accountant working out of your home office, but you don’t want people coming to your house, or having to get them through the gate,” then the temporary office space could be a perfect solution, Broan said.

The front office, with its big storefront windows, might work well for “holistic medicine or maybe massage,” he said. “You could even run a used car lot here,” he said, noting the inside offices and ample parking area outside.

Fluvanna County zoning regulations allow for any number of businesses to use the space.

Broan plans to convert the former CK Jewelers space into five 11x13 office spaces. The rent of $350 a month will include parking, utilities, and a wireless internet connection. Each office will have its own keyed entry and plenty of electrical outlets. Currently Broan is offering six- and 12-month leases.

For shipping and copying needs, Mailbox Express is a few steps away. Tenants will also receive a 10 percent discount at Jefferson Centre Self Storage.

Broan’s employer, Charlottesville-based CBS Rentals, manages the Jefferson Centre property. He already has plans to outfit at least one more of Jefferson Centre’s spaces as a second set of five office spaces, with others potentially to follow. “This will be a good fit for the area,” Broan said. He hopes to open in May.

For more information contact Broan at 434-466-9441 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .



