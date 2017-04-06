Fun events spring up

06 April 2017
Spring break at the library
The Fluvanna County Library gives kids of all ages something to enjoy from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7, and you can play mini golf all week long. Here’s what else is happening:
Thursday, April 6: All day family board game day;
Thursday, April 6: 10 a.m. Family-friendly movie – Storks (rated PG) with free popcorn;
Friday, April 7: 10 a.m. Storytime; and
Friday, April 7: 2 and 7 p.m. Family-friendly movie – Moana (rated PG) with free popcorn.
Free state park passes
On an ongoing basis, nature-loving nomads can stop by the library to check out nature backpacks with free state parks passes made possible by the “I Love Virginia State Parks” program. Each backpack contains one state park pass good for one vehicle with up to eight people inside. The pass may be used at any state park. The backpack also contains identification guides for bugs, birds and trees, and a magnifying glass. Backpacks may be checked out for two weeks.
Egg hunt
Fluvanna County Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter egg hunt is Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. It is free for children age 12 and under and infants are welcome. Kids will need their own baskets to participate in these events. Parents may want to bring cameras, too!
High school theater
Fluvanna County High School theater presents Almost, Maine, a romantic comedy made up of funny, poignant and heartbreaking moments. Shows run through April. Don’t miss your chance to see it!
Chili night
Get a belly full of Effort Church’s legendary chili, hot dogs with all the fixin’s, and a cupcake extravaganza at the 24th Annual Chili Night at Effort Church Sunday, April 9 at 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit local and international missions.
Races
Have fun on the run all season long beginning with the Flucos 4 Flucos 4 Miler Saturday, April 22, where you can assist Fluvanna County High School staff with long-term medical expenses. Or give your all to the Monticelloman Triathlon Sunday, May 7. The fun begins at Lake Monticello’s main beach and could use volunteers.
Then the JD5K brings the opportunity to support Donate Life Virginia and The JD Dickinson Memorial Foundation. Get together with family and friends while creating awareness in honor of Fluvanna husband, father, golfer, and organ donor, JD Dickinson, and others like him.
Rabies clinic
Great weather brings more pests. It’s a good time to treat animals for fleas and ticks and get them caught up on vaccines. The Fluvanna County SPCA is hosting a rabies clinic Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Pleasant Grove Dog Park in Palmyra.
Earth Day celebration
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and Pleasant Grove will be full of awesome nature hikes and educational experiences. Fluvanna County’s 4th Annual Earth Day Celebration will feature a “Leave No Trace” awareness workshop and a used tire drop-off.
Camp Friendship open house
Camp Friendship is open to the public for its spring open house on April 22. Friends and families are welcome to come by and get to know the camp. Take a tour, meet the directors and see what Friendship is all about.
Old Farm Day
If a walk through time is more your pace, Old Farm Day fills Pleasant Grove Park with fascinating demonstrations by heritage craftsmen, educational activities for kids, toe-tapping music, and incredible collections of heritage farm equipment, plus displays from community churches and organizations, contests, and great food from more than 100 local vendors and exhibitors. That’s coming up on Saturday, May 6.
Quetzal Kite Festival
The region’s premier kite festival is coming to Fluvanna by way of the Quetzal Kite Festival. Bring the whole family to Pleasant Grove Park on Saturday, May 13, for a day full of colorful adventure. Kite flyers from Richmond Air Force and Wings Over Washington kite clubs will be on hand to demonstrate fun for everyone.