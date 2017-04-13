The Fluvanna Review wins nine VPA awards

13 April 2017
The Fluvanna Review won nine Virginia Press Association (VPA) awards for its news and cover design work in 2016. The announcement was made at the annual VPA banquet held Saturday (April 8) in Richmond.
Editor Christina Dimeo won six awards and Lisa C. Hurdle, advertising designer, won three awards.“Christina and Lisa have done a fantastic job for the paper,” said Carlos Santos, publisher. “Christina took over as editor in August and has been excellent. The Fluvanna Review is a great community newspaper. They richly deserve these awards. I’m proud of them both.”
The Fluvanna Review competed in a category comprised of 48 non-dailies with circulations ranging between 3,500 and 6,999. The Fluvanna Review prints 6,550 copies each week and circulates in Fluvanna, parts of Charlottesville, Albemarle and Louisa counties.
The contest was judged by journalists from the New Jersey Press Association. There were 3,315 entries from 111 VPA member publications in the news contest.
Award: First place
Category: Breaking news
Winner: Christina Dimeo
Entry: Armed man throws county into chaos
Judge’s comments: “Given the threat this community experienced, the reporter did an excellent job of chronicling the events that were meaningful to readers. Given the immediacy of the event, we get a sense of impending doom that is not often experienced in smaller towns. The story was well-executed and brings the reader into the front line of the action.”
Award: First place
Category: Feature story
Winner: Christina Dimeo
Entry: Jeopardy creator opens up about Hollywood, life in Fluvanna
Judge’s comments: “This is a terrific story, well-researched, about a woman who got just about everything she could out of her life, and is heading for the finish line with no regrets. The length and depth of the interviews necessary to complete this piece are apparent. The story is well-constructed, and although somewhat long, it holds the reader’s attention throughout. I found myself wondering, ‘What is this woman going to do next?’ I feel as though I got to meet Julann in person through this story. A delightful read. Well done.”
Award: Second place
Category: In-depth or investigative reporting
Winner: Christina Dimeo
Entry: Schools turn back over half a million dollars to county
Judge’s comments: “At a time when money is so tight for so many, this offers a good explanation of a situation many readers may wonder about. The writing is conversational, making a complicated issue easy to follow.”
Award: Second place
Category: Government writing
Winner: Christina Dimeo
Entry:
• Supervisors reverse course by approving James
River water project
• Supervisors ponder five tax rates
• Supervisors set tax rate at 91.7 cents
Award: Second place
Category: Feature writing portfolio
Winner: Christina Dimeo
Entry:
• Accidental donation sparks frantic search
• Jeopardy creator opens up about Hollywood,
life in Fluvanna
• Fluvanna pastor addresses Liberian Senate
Judge’s comments: “Thorough, fun, lighthearted and poignantly written.”
Award: Third place
Category: In-depth or investigative reporting
Winner: Christina Dimeo
Entry:
• Dragging land use under the microscope
• Most supervisors benefit from land use
• Supervisor conflicts of interest examined
• Supervisors fight over land use
• Land use buried
Judge’s comments: “This offers a detailed and focused explanation of a tax many readers may not know much about.”
Award: First place
Category: Front page
Winner: Lisa Hurdle
Entry: Domestic violence strikes close to home
Judge’s comments: “Strong design, clear prioritization of stories.”
Award: First place
Category: Photo illustration
Winner: Lisa Hurdle
Entry: Domestic violence strikes close to home
Judge’s comments: “Excellent cover design.”
Award: Second place
Category: Photo illustration
Winner: Lisa Hurdle
Entry: Big spike in concealed carries
Judge’s comments: “Clean Photoshop cover right down to the shading used to accent the guns and bullets.”