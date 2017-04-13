The Fluvanna Review wins nine VPA awards

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 13 April 2017



The Fluvanna Review won nine Virginia Press Association (VPA) awards for its news and cover design work in 2016. The announcement was made at the annual VPA banquet held Saturday (April 8) in Richmond.

Editor Christina Dimeo won six awards and Lisa C. Hurdle, advertising designer, won three awards.

The Fluvanna Review competed in a category comprised of 48 non-dailies with circulations ranging between 3,500 and 6,999. The Fluvanna Review prints 6,550 copies each week and circulates in Fluvanna, parts of Charlottesville, Albemarle and Louisa counties.

The contest was judged by journalists from the New Jersey Press Association. There were 3,315 entries from 111 VPA member publications in the news contest.

Award: First place

Category: Breaking news

Winner: Christina Dimeo

Entry: Armed man throws county into chaos

Judge’s comments: “Given the threat this community experienced, the reporter did an excellent job of chronicling the events that were meaningful to readers. Given the immediacy of the event, we get a sense of impending doom that is not often experienced in smaller towns. The story was well-executed and brings the reader into the front line of the action.”



Award: First place

Category: Feature story

Winner: Christina Dimeo

Entry: Jeopardy creator opens up about Hollywood, life in Fluvanna

Judge’s comments: “This is a terrific story, well-researched, about a woman who got just about everything she could out of her life, and is heading for the finish line with no regrets. The length and depth of the interviews necessary to complete this piece are apparent. The story is well-constructed, and although somewhat long, it holds the reader’s attention throughout. I found myself wondering, ‘What is this woman going to do next?’ I feel as though I got to meet Julann in person through this story. A delightful read. Well done.”



Award: Second place

Category: In-depth or investigative reporting

Winner: Christina Dimeo

Entry: Schools turn back over half a million dollars to county

Judge’s comments: “At a time when money is so tight for so many, this offers a good explanation of a situation many readers may wonder about. The writing is conversational, making a complicated issue easy to follow.”



Award: Second place

Category: Government writing

Winner: Christina Dimeo

Entry:

• Supervisors reverse course by approving James

River water project

• Supervisors ponder five tax rates

• Supervisors set tax rate at 91.7 cents



Award: Second place

Category: Feature writing portfolio

Winner: Christina Dimeo

Entry:

• Accidental donation sparks frantic search

• Jeopardy creator opens up about Hollywood,

life in Fluvanna

• Fluvanna pastor addresses Liberian Senate

Judge’s comments: “Thorough, fun, lighthearted and poignantly written.”



Award: Third place

Category: In-depth or investigative reporting

Winner: Christina Dimeo

Entry:

• Dragging land use under the microscope

• Most supervisors benefit from land use

• Supervisor conflicts of interest examined

• Supervisors fight over land use

• Land use buried

Judge’s comments: “This offers a detailed and focused explanation of a tax many readers may not know much about.”

Award: First place

Category: Front page

Winner: Lisa Hurdle

Entry: Domestic violence strikes close to home

Judge’s comments: “Strong design, clear prioritization of stories.”



Award: First place

Category: Photo illustration

Winner: Lisa Hurdle

Entry: Domestic violence strikes close to home

Judge’s comments: “Excellent cover design.”



Award: Second place

Category: Photo illustration

Winner: Lisa Hurdle

Entry: Big spike in concealed carries

Judge’s comments: “Clean Photoshop cover right down to the shading used to accent the guns and bullets.”

