Lake golf course readies for prestigious tournament

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 11 May 2017



The prestigious Faulconer Invitational Golf Tournament, which attracts the top amateur golfers in Central Virginia, will be held this weekend (May 13-14) at the Lake Monticello Golf Course.

Lake Monticello Golf Pro Mark Marshall said that tournament has a waiting list this year. There are 93 golfers signed up to play. This tournament sends players out in groups of three in order to increase the pace of play, so there will be 31 threesomes teeing off each day.

The tournament has three divisions. The regular men’s division has a field of 36 golfers. The seniors’ division has a field of 30, and the super-seniors’ division has a field of 27.

The regular men’s division is what the Faulconer tournament is all about. This tournament is part of the competition for the Battle Trophy. The Battle Trophy is awarded each year by theto the amateur golfer who has the best combined record in a series of top level tournaments played in and around Charlottesville each season. The Faulconer tournament is also an element of the Virginia State Golf Association’s (VSGA) rankings. Marshall said he believes this is a contributing factor in a number of young golfers from the Richmond area participating in the men’s division this year. Last year, the tournament was played in damp and dreary conditions. The winner of the tournament was Lee Fisher, a relatively unknown new face on the golf scene in Central Virginia. Fisher will be returning this year to defend his title.

On the first day of the tournament, the men’s division plays from the white tees. The Lake Monticello course is a challenging 6,296 yards from these tees. However, top level amateurs now are able to play courses of this length without having to hit drivers off the tee all that often.

On Sunday the Championship flight and the first flight of the men’s division will tee off from the back blue tees. The Lake Monticello course plays to 6,930 yards from these tees. It is a daunting course from the “tips.” Even the biggest hitters need to take out the driver on many of the holes on a nearly 7,000 yard course.

The senior and super-senior divisions will play from the forward gold tees. The course is 5,610 yards from these tees.

All players in the Faulconer Tournament pay a $100 entry fee for the two rounds of golf and for a practice round (cart not included), if desired, during the week before the tournament. Also the BBQ Connection from Fork Union will be providing a tasty chicken and pork barbecue from 1-4 p.m.

The Lake Monticello Golf Course is in excellent condition as the weather has helped out this spring, and the Billy Casper organization, which is contracted to provide course maintenance, has been doing an outstanding job over the past few years. A few years ago the Faulconer Tournament was on hiatus due to the deterioration of the course. However, the Casper group has brought a course with a very fine layout back to high quality condition, and the course’s status is returning to the upper echelons.

Visiting golfers are in for a treat this year as the Lake Monticello Owners’ Association has just opened its new Fairway facility at the golf course, which includes a significantly improved pro shop and cart barn. The new sports bar type restaurant will not be up and running, but the building is a huge improvement.

Lake Monticello residents will again contribute to the success of the Lake Monticello course’s signature event by volunteering in a number of capacities. Lake residents man the signs in booths and act as rangers and spotters throughout the two days of the tournament. Marshall and his staff have always run this tournament in a highly professional manner.

