Copperhead Sightings on the Rise

Written by Heather Michon, Correspondent | 01 June 2017



Mel Cawley had just clicked off her flashlight as she and her dog reached the top of the driveway at her Lake Monticello home one warm Friday night when she heard “a single rustling sound in the leaves next to my foot. I turned the light on expecting to see a cute frog or something.”

Instead, it was a copperhead.

“I stared at it probably a stupid amount of time hoping it would morph into ‘not a copperhead’ if I waited long enough,” she said in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, I know what they look like, and the markings, head and eye shape remained copperhead.”

With the return of warm weather, reports of copperheads are popping up all over Lake social media channels.

Why are copperheads so common in this area? It comes down to location, location, location. Copperheads prefer rocky, forested areas and marshy, watery areas, making Lake Monticello an ideal habitat.

Overall, they’re quiet neighbors. Many people say they’ve lived at the Lake for a decade or more and have never seen a single one. Others report multiple encounters over several years.

They aren’t particularly aggressive, preferring to hunt by camouflaging themselves in leaf litter or woodpiles.

“My understanding is that they are hunters of opportunity -- they just wait for something to pretty much walk right up to them -- but that also is what makes them a little scary,” said Cawley.

Unlike rattlesnakes and cottonmouths, who generally give some warning when they feel threatened, copperheads freeze rather than flee when confronted with danger. Most bites occur when a person inadvertently steps on them or puts their hand down on them.

In that worst-case scenario, the best course of action is to go immediately to the hospital.

“Pre-hospital, there’s nothing you can do,” said Dr. Christopher Holstege, chief of University of Virginia health system’s division of medical toxicology. Self-treatments like applying ice or tourniquets or using cutting or suction are “historically accurate but scientifically disproven,” and may actually cause more harm.

Once admitted, medical staff will assess if the bite came from a venomous snake and whether or not any venom was injected. Dry bites are not uncommon. “I have some pretty dramatic pictures of puncture wounds where they were undoubtedly bitten by a venomous snake, but they got absolutely no venom load at all,” Holstege said.

Signs of envenomation, including swelling, pain and redness, usually manifest themselves pretty quickly. “The primary questions for us are: do you need the antivenom and do you need to be admitted for observation?” Holstege said. “It really varies from patient to patient.”

Aside from antivenom, most patients receive supportive care while their wound heals. In almost 20 years in Virginia, Holstege said “we’ve never had to remove tissue” for a venomous bite.

Rapid treatment is key. The Centers for Disease Control estimate that 7,000 to 8,000 Americans receive venomous bites every year, resulting in four to five fatalities. Holstege said the very few deaths in Virginia have come from timber rattlesnakes and were usually the result of people waiting too long to seek medical help.

If you find a copperhead on your property, resist the urge to kill it.

For one thing, killing any snake that is not an imminent danger to you is illegal under Virginia law.

Ultimately, though, it’s simply bad for the environment. The Virginia Herpetological Society notes that copperheads play an important role in the ecosystem by keeping rodent populations in check.

They best way to keep copperheads and other snakes out of your personal space is to remove temptations. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) give the following tips:

